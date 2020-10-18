Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant makes up 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

SUMR opened at $20.71 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

