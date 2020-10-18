Summit Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 908,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Summit Materials by 186.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Summit Materials by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.