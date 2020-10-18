Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.83, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

