Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $8.42 on Friday. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.20. Sutter Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -204.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

