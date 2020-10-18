Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzuki Motor from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Suzuki Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $176.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.90. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $198.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

