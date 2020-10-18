Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 36.7% in September

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.99.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.40%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

