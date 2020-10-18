Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

