Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CEO Sells $1,819,650.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CEO John F. Sheridan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $1,819,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $118.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

