Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells $1,208,700.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total transaction of $1,208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,300.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 74,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

