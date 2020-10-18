Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $596,250.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,745.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNDM opened at $118.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.