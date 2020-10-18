Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $81.66 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

