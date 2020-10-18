Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,442,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,946,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 5.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after purchasing an additional 263,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,291,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.