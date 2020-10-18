TC Pipelines, LP Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Pipelines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCP. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

NYSE:TCP opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $44.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.