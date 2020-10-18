Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at Raymond James

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CSFB reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.40.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP stock opened at C$56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.05. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.2422065 earnings per share for the current year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.