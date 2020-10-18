TD Securities Cuts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to $4.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRZBF. CIBC lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

TRZBF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

