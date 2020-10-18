TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,104,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,634,000 after buying an additional 220,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after buying an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $107.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -347.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

