Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.02

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $10.67. Tekcapital shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 214,417 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

