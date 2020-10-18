TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLGHY. Barclays raised shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

