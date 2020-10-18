Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.25.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

