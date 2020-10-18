Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the September 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 34,903 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $52,703.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 23,457 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $33,074.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 311,604 shares of company stock valued at $453,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

