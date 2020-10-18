TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to a positive rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $696.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.84. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

