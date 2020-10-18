TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of TFFP opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $359.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

