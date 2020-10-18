The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

