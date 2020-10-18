The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

