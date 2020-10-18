The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $63.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $378,193.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,084.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 341.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,352.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 201,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Timken by 62.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

