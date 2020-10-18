The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 30,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.