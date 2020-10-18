Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 146 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $12,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RARE opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. Bank of America increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

