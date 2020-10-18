Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $473.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

