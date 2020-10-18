Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

