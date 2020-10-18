Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $11.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE TPVG opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $68,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2,505.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.