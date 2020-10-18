Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE:COLD opened at $37.29 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

