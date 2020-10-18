TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,848.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170 over the last 90 days. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $243,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

