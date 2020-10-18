Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.84.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$23.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion and a PE ratio of 893.46. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.6043256 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 7,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,360,724.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

