TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.39. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TUI will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.