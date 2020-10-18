Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Boosted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

