UBS Group Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.56 ($193.60).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €138.28 ($162.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.