UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ITV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. ITV has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

