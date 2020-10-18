Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

