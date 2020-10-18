United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the September 15th total of 957,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCBI. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 36.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 56.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

