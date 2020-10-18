United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,080,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,932,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

UTHR opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.74. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

