Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $212.01

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $212.01 and traded as low as $205.00. Urban&Civic shares last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 414,387 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.01. The firm has a market cap of $297.62 million and a PE ratio of 38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Urban&Civic Company Profile (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

