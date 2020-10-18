US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.19.

Shares of TRP opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 94.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

