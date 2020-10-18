US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRGP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

TRGP opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 211.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

