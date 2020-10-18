Valor Token Price Tops $0.36 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $47,775.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.79 or 0.04884317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

