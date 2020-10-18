ValuEngine Lowers Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Fidus Investment by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.