Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 834,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,843,000 after acquiring an additional 490,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

