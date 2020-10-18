Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.