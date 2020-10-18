Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 77.8% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period.

