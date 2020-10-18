Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 62.3% in September

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $94.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $113.24.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.