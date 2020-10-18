Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,600 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,068,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

